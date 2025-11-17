Zelenskyy on "historic" declaration with France: Ukraine to acquire 100 Rafale F4 jets by 2035 and SAMP-T air-defence systems
Ukraine will purchase Rafale F4 aircraft, SAMP-T air-defence systems, air-defence radars, air-to-air missiles and air-dropped bombs from France.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035
"Today is a special moment, truly historic for both nations – France and Ukraine. Together with Emmanuel Macron, we signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in Ukraine’s acquisition of defence equipment. This document gives our country the opportunity to acquire military equipment from the French defence industrial and technological base, including 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035 for Ukraine’s combat aviation, SAMP-T air-defence systems, air-defence radars, air-to-air missiles and air-dropped bombs," the head of state explained.
Joint projects between defence industries
Zelenskyy also said that joint projects between the defence industries of the two countries will begin this year.
"We will jointly produce interceptor drones and work on the development of critical technologies and components that can be integrated into Ukrainian drones.
New aircraft, new reinforcement, new steps to strengthen our army and our country. I am very grateful to France, to President Emmanuel Macron and to the entire French people," the President summed up.
Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ordering 100 French Rafale fighter jets.
Background
It was previously reported that Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement on Ukraine’s acquisition of defence equipment.
Ahead of the visit, Zelenskyy said that a historic agreement with France had been prepared. He stated that Ukraine’s combat aviation would be significantly strengthened.
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