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Zelenskyy and Macron sign agreement on Ukraine’s acquisition of defence equipment. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French leader Emmanuel Macron signed an agreement aimed at strengthening Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The parties signed a declaration of intent between the presidents of Ukraine and France on cooperation in Ukraine’s acquisition of defence equipment.
Earlier, Reuters reported that France and Ukraine would sign an agreement on missiles, air defence systems and aircraft.
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