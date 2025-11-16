Historic agreement with France has been prepared. There will be significant strengthening of our combat aviation - Zelenskyy

France and Spain are preparing aid packages for Ukraine.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

Defense agreement with France

According to him, tomorrow, November 17, he will visit France.

"A historic agreement with France has been prepared. There will be a significant strengthening of our combat aviation, our air defense, and our other defense capabilities. According to the visit schedule, this will take place on Monday. The visit has positive implications. This is something that truly helps Ukraine defend itself and achieve its goals," the head of state noted.

In addition, on Tuesday, November 18, Zelenskyy will visit Spain.

As the president noted, Ukraine's priority is to strengthen its air defense.

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What preceded it?

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine is preparing a historic defense agreement with France.

According to Macron, France will provide Ukraine with additional Mirage fighter jets and Aster anti-aircraft missiles.

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