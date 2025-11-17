Ukraine orders 100 French Rafale fighter jets – Zelenskyy (updated)

Ukraine will order 100 French Rafale fighter jets from France.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a comment to TV channel LCI, Censor.NET reports, referring to Clash Report.

In turn, Le Figaro, commenting on the content of the agreement signed by Zelenskyy and Macron, notes that it is a "declaration of intent" concerning the future purchase of around one hundred French Rafale fighter jets produced by Dassault Aviation. This will give Ukraine initial access to next-generation air-defence systems.

No further information is available at this time.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Macron sign agreement on Ukraine’s acquisition of defence equipment. VIDEO

Updated information

"Ukraine has just placed a historic order for 100 Rafale fighter jets to equip its army," Ukrinform quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

Background

It was previously reported that Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement on Ukraine’s acquisition of defence equipment.

Ahead of the visit, Zelenskyy said that a historic agreement with France had been prepared. He stated that Ukraine’s combat aviation would be significantly strengthened.