Ukrainian aviation destroyed enemy’s command post along with officers. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces worked together to locate the command post of the Russian occupiers. Thanks to the rapid coordination between intelligence and aviation units, the enemy shelter was destroyed on the same day.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful air strike has been published on social media. According to reports from the battlefield, the command post was destroyed along with enemy personnel, including officers.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Through joint efforts, the Joint Forces Operation identified the location of the enemy command post. On the same day, our Air Force destroyed the post along with the personnel, including officers," the video commentary states.

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft fires two AGM-88 "HARM" anti-radar missiles at enemy target. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian pilots destroyed unit of occupiers, command post, and position of enemy drone operators in Kupiansk direction with aerial bombs. VIDEO