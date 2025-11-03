5 589 5
Ukrainian aviation destroyed enemy’s command post along with officers. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Defence Forces worked together to locate the command post of the Russian occupiers. Thanks to the rapid coordination between intelligence and aviation units, the enemy shelter was destroyed on the same day.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful air strike has been published on social media. According to reports from the battlefield, the command post was destroyed along with enemy personnel, including officers.
"Through joint efforts, the Joint Forces Operation identified the location of the enemy command post. On the same day, our Air Force destroyed the post along with the personnel, including officers," the video commentary states.
