Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: fire broke out

On the night of Tuesday, 13 January, and in the morning, the enemy continued to attack critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, several objects in the Korosten and Zviahel districts were hit tonight.

"At present, there is no information about casualties or injuries. Rescuers are working to localise and extinguish the fire that broke out at the site of the enemy strike. Special services are searching the area for explosive objects," the statement said.

See more: Russian attack on Zhytomyr region: child born in 2021 killed (updated). PHOTOS

What preceded it?

As reported, on the morning of 13 January 2026, Russian troops launched several missiles towards Ukraine.

The night before, Russia launched about 20 ballistic missiles in an hour, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to DTEK, Russia has once again attacked DTEK's thermal power plants: this is the eighth massive strike since October 2025.

See more: Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr region: two employees were injured. PHOTO