Russian attack on Zhytomyr region: child born in 2021 killed (updated). PHOTOS
A child born in 2021 died last night as a result of enemy strikes on the Zhytomyr region.
This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
As noted, she was hospitalised, doctors fought for the child's life, but were unable to save her.
"Another child and one adult are in hospital.
In total, there are currently five known casualties and one fatality as a result of Russian shelling in the Zhytomyr region last night," the head of the region clarified.
Updated information
Later, the State Emergency Service published the results of the enemy strike on the region.
"Three people were injured as a result of the shelling, including two children born in 2014 and 2012. All were taken to medical facilities. Unfortunately, one child, born in 2021, died in hospital. Fires broke out in a private residential building and on the territory of one of the enterprises. A shop, an outbuilding and private houses were damaged," the rescuers reported.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia had launched "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea and was massively attacking Ukraine with drones.
- Due to the enemy attack, emergency power cuts were implemented in a number of regions.
- It was also reported that the enemy attacked the Rivne region, damaging an apartment building.
- In addition, Russian troops struck the Zhytomyr region, injuring two children and damaging houses and enterprises.
- In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed in the Russian attack, and there is damage in two districts of the region.
- In the Odesa region, there is damage and power outages due to the Russian attack.
- In addition, ruscists attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region.
- A Russian strike on Kyiv was also recorded. Four people were injured, including a child, and a house was damaged.
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