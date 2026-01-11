Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr region: two employees were injured. PHOTO
On the night of 11 January, the enemy again attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, according to Censor.NET.
Employees injured
Two employees were injured as a result of the air strikes. They suffered moderate injuries and were hospitalised.
"Fires also broke out, which were difficult to extinguish due to repeated air raid alerts. Rescuers extinguished one of the fires, while another is still being extinguished," the report said.
No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Saturday, 10 January, Russia attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones.
- It was also noted that the Russians struck an infrastructure facility in Kharkiv with a Molniya drone.
- According to the Air Force, a total of 125 enemy UAVs out of 154 were destroyed, with hits at 18 locations.
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