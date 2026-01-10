Emergency shutdowns have already been canceled for parts of Kyiv and Kyiv region, - DTEK

In the Kyiv region and on the right bank of Kyiv (except for the Holosiivskyi and Pecherskyi districts), emergency power cuts have been canceled.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.

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There are partial power outages in the Kyiv region

In the Boryspil and Brovary districts of the Kyiv region, emergency power cuts remain in place. Energy companies are working to stabilize the situation.

"In case of changes, we will promptly inform you on our Telegram channel," DTEK added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv and two districts of the Kyiv region.

Later, DTEK reported that 588,000 subscribers in Kyiv had power again, with emergency blackouts still in effect on the left bank and in two districts.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, due to emergency power outages in Kyiv, water supply, heat supply, and electric transport systems have been suspended.

Later, the Ministry of Energy clarified that the situation with electricity supply had been stabilized in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Russia's attack on Kyiv

Earlier, it was reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv and two districts of the Kyiv region.

On the night of January 9, Kyiv suffered what was probably one of the most massive attacks. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various areas of the capital.

As a result of Russian strikes, four people were killed and 24 injured, including State Emergency Service employees and three medical workers. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.

The mayor of Kyiv urged residents of the capital to temporarily leave the city if possible.

Read more: There was problem in power system in Kyiv, it has already been eliminated, power is being restored, - Tkachenko