There was problem in power system in Kyiv, it has already been eliminated, power is being restored, - Tkachenko

According to available information, there was a problem at one of the power system links in Kyiv. In this regard, on the orders of NPC Ukrenergo, external power cuts were implemented in Kyiv.

This was announced by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the KCMA, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

The problem has already been solved.

"Specialists have now resolved the issue. Therefore, general power supply is being restored.

This will allow emergency power cuts to be lifted and scheduled power cuts to resume. However, restrictions will remain in place where work is ongoing to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks," he clarified.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv and two districts of the Kyiv region.

Later, DTEK reported that 588,000 subscribers in Kyiv had power again, with emergency blackouts still in effect on the left bank and in two districts.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, emergency power outages in Kyiv have caused the suspension of water supply, heat supply, and electric transport systems.

Later, the Ministry of Energy clarified that the situation with electricity supply had been stabilized in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Read more: Heat supply is being gradually restored in Kyiv, - Kuleba

Russia's attack on Kyiv