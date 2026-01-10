There was problem in power system in Kyiv, it has already been eliminated, power is being restored, - Tkachenko
According to available information, there was a problem at one of the power system links in Kyiv. In this regard, on the orders of NPC Ukrenergo, external power cuts were implemented in Kyiv.
This was announced by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the KCMA, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
The problem has already been solved.
"Specialists have now resolved the issue. Therefore, general power supply is being restored.
This will allow emergency power cuts to be lifted and scheduled power cuts to resume. However, restrictions will remain in place where work is ongoing to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks," he clarified.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv and two districts of the Kyiv region.
- Later, DTEK reported that 588,000 subscribers in Kyiv had power again, with emergency blackouts still in effect on the left bank and in two districts.
- According to the Kyiv City State Administration, emergency power outages in Kyiv have caused the suspension of water supply, heat supply, and electric transport systems.
- Later, the Ministry of Energy clarified that the situation with electricity supply had been stabilized in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
Russia's attack on Kyiv
- Earlier, it was reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv and two districts of the Kyiv region.
- On the night of January 9, Kyiv suffered what was probably one of the most massive attacks. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various areas of the capital.
- As a result of Russian strikes, four people were killed and 24 injured, including State Emergency Service employees and three medical workers. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.
- The mayor of Kyiv urged residents of the capital to temporarily leave the city if possible.
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