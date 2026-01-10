Heat supply is being gradually restored in Kyiv, - Kuleba
In Kyiv, the gradual restoration of heat supply continues after yesterday's massive attack.
This was announced by Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.
Heat supply to 4,000 residential buildings has begun
According to the minister, yesterday and last night, heat supply was resumed to approximately 4,000 residential buildings in the capital. Yesterday, approximately 6,000 buildings were left without heating. "It is important to understand that scheduled restoration work is being carried out, and management companies are restarting buildings. This takes time. Heat will appear in apartments later, but heat transfer fluid is gradually being supplied to the system," the statement said.
It is also noted that centralized heat supply to hospitals, schools, and other social facilities has been partially restored.
"Emergency and repair crews are working around the clock. The work is difficult, but progress is being made—the system is gradually returning to normal operation. We expect to begin supplying heat to all buildings soon. To support the people of the city, emergency centers are in operation," he concludes.
According to DTEK, 588,000 subscribers in Kyiv have power again, with emergency blackouts still in effect on the left bank and in two districts.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv and two districts of the Kyiv region.
- On the night of January 9, Kyiv suffered what was probably one of the most massive attacks. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various areas of the capital.
- As a result of Russian strikes, four people were killed and 24 injured, including State Emergency Service employees and three medical workers. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.
- The mayor of Kyiv urged residents of the capital to temporarily leave the city if possible.
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