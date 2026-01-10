Heat supply is being gradually restored in Kyiv, - Kuleba

In Kyiv, the gradual restoration of heat supply continues after yesterday's massive attack.

This was announced by Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

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Heat supply to 4,000 residential buildings has begun

According to the minister, yesterday and last night, heat supply was resumed to approximately 4,000 residential buildings in the capital. Yesterday, approximately 6,000 buildings were left without heating. "It is important to understand that scheduled restoration work is being carried out, and management companies are restarting buildings. This takes time. Heat will appear in apartments later, but heat transfer fluid is gradually being supplied to the system," the statement said.

It is also noted that centralized heat supply to hospitals, schools, and other social facilities has been partially restored.

"Emergency and repair crews are working around the clock. The work is difficult, but progress is being made—the system is gradually returning to normal operation. We expect to begin supplying heat to all buildings soon. To support the people of the city, emergency centers are in operation," he concludes.

According to DTEK, 588,000 subscribers in Kyiv have power again, with emergency blackouts still in effect on the left bank and in two districts.

Read more: Emergency power cuts introduced in Kyiv and two districts of Kyiv region, - DTEK

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