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Emergency power cuts introduced in Kyiv and two districts of Kyiv region, - DTEK

The lights went out in Kyiv

On the morning of 10 January, emergency power cuts were introduced in Kyiv due to the consequences of shelling and network overload.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.

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The situation in Kyiv's power system

"Emergency power cuts are not subject to schedules, as they occur in response to critical imbalances in the power system. Please use powerful appliances in turn. Every kilowatt is a contribution to our common stability," the statement said.

See also: Over 60,000 customers left without power due to bad weather and shelling in Chernihiv region

Power cuts in Kyiv region

In addition, as noted, emergency power cuts have also been introduced in Boryspil and part of the Brovary district.

"During emergency power cuts, the schedules do not apply. The power supply will be restored after the situation stabilises," DTEK Kyiv Regional Networks said.

In other areas of the region, stabilisation power cuts are in effect.

See also: By the end of the day, the left bank of Kyiv will switch to scheduled power cuts, says Svyrydenko

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Kyiv (3055) Kyiv region (1010) energy (1116) DTEK (171) energy outages (390) Boryspilskyy district (53) Brovarskyy district (57)
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