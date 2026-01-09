Over 60,000 customers left without power in Chernihiv region due to weather and shelling

In the Chernihiv region, more than 60,000 customers were left without power due to bad weather and Russian shelling.

Chernihivoblenergo JSC reported this, Censor.NET says.

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It is noted that emergency power outages have been recorded across the region. Most of the damage to power grids was caused specifically by severe weather conditions.

According to power engineers, the bad weather left more than 60,000 customers without electricity. At the same time, shelling also caused additional failures in the networks.

Read more: "Those concerned" about "attack" on Putin’s residence should condemn Russia’s strikes on Ukraine, - MFA

In particular, in the Snovsk community, about 90% of the area has been left without electricity due to severe weather conditions. Generators are being used to sustain essential services in the community.

In Kyiv, disruptions to electricity and water supply have been reported after a massive attack by Russian forces.

Read more: Ukraine initiates urgent meeting of UN Security Council over the Oreshnik strike

Russia’s attack on Ukraine on January 9

The day before, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an "Oreshnik" missile launch at Ukraine. Later, a series of explosions was heard in Lviv.

Local authorities say it is currently unknown whether it was an Oreshnik.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it struck Ukraine with an "Oreshnik," allegedly in response to an "attack" on Putin’s residence.

The Air Force said Russia used a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine.

See more: Aftermath of Kyiv attack: enemy struck residential areas. PHOTOS