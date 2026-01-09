Aftermath of Kyiv attack: enemy struck residential areas. PHOTOS

Three people were killed and 18 injured, including five rescuers, as a result of an overnight attack on Kyiv.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) said this.

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"The enemy struck residential areas of the capital. Fires and damage to residential buildings, civilian and industrial facilities have been recorded," the statement said.

Strikes by districts

In the Darnytskyi district, after a hit on a high-rise building, the upper floors and cars caught fire. During repeated shelling, five rescuers were injured and are being provided assistance.

In the Dniprovskyi district, two people were found dead in one of the buildings.

Fires and destruction were also recorded in the Desnianskyi, Pecherskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

See more: Massive strike on Kyiv: 4 killed, 24 injured, including SES personnel and three medics (updated)

Aftermath of the attack













Read more: Kyiv residents given recommendations due to cold snap and possible Russian strikes. LIST