"Those concerned" about "attack" on Putin’s residence should condemn Russia’s strikes on Ukraine, - MFA

Ukraine is already informing its partners about Russian strikes on Ukraine, which have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

This is stated in a statement by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

Four civilians, including a doctor, were killed and more than two dozen were injured in Kyiv after a horrific night of Russian strikes.

Residential areas, critical infrastructure, power supply, heating, and water supply have been subjected to brutal attacks with cruise and ballistic missiles and drones.

This morning in Lviv and Kyiv, and earlier this week in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, and other regions, the aggressor has demonstrated complete disregard for peaceful efforts. Russia is betting on war, terror, and brutality instead of diplomacy.

But if war criminal Putin thinks he can force Ukrainians to accept his ultimatums with bombings, he is mistaken. Such attacks only unite our people and make them more determined to resist aggression and terror," he stressed.

Ukraine is currently informing its partners about the consequences of the Russian Federation's nighttime strikes.

Read more: Slavutych left without power after Russian attack, mayor says

"We call for a strong response. Public condemnation — especially from those who recently reacted with concern to the fake "attack on Putin's residence." We call on our partners to take immediate action to increase pressure on Moscow.

New rounds of tough sanctions to deprive Russia of resources for terror and war. New defense aid packages for Ukraine to better protect our people and repel the attackers. New steps to ensure accountability for Russian crimes.

Russia's terror and cruelty must be met with unity, strength, and justice," he concluded.

Read more: Russian strike on Kyiv on 23 December: woman dies in hospital

What preceded it?

The day before, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an Oreshnik missile launch against Ukraine. Subsequently, a series of explosions were heard in Lviv.

Local authorities say that it is currently unknown whether it was Oreshnik.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that they had struck Ukraine with the Oreshnik missile, allegedly in response to an attack on Putin's residence.

The Air Force stated that Russia had used a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine.

What is known about the drone "attack" on Putin's residence?