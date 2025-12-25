Russian strike on Kyiv on 23 December: woman dies in hospital

A 48-year-old woman was killed in Russia’s drone attack on Kyiv on 23 December.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"The woman sustained shrapnel wounds to the head in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district as a result of the drone attack and was taken to hospital in serious condition. She died from her injuries," the statement said.

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and is carrying out a mass drone attack on Ukraine.

Due to the enemy attack, emergency power outages were imposed in a number of regions.

It was also reported that the enemy attacked the Rivne region and an apartment building was damaged.

In addition, Russian troops struck the Zhytomyr region: five people were injured, one child was killed, and homes and civilian facilities were damaged.

In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed in the Russian attack; damage reported in two districts.

In the Odesa region, damage reported and there were power disruptions due to the Russian attack.

In addition, ruscists attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region.

A Russian strike on Kyiv was also recorded. Four people were injured, including a child, and a house was damaged.

See more: Russian strike on Kyiv: 5 people injured, including child, building damaged. PHOTOS