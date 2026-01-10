Russia attacks Ukraine with shaheds, - Air Force

On the evening of Saturday, January 10, Russian troops attack Ukrainian territory with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where are the enemy drones heading?

Dnipropetrovsk region - UAV flying past Shakhtarsk, heading for Pavlohrad - reported at 18:28.

At 18:41, the PS reported:

UAV in the northern Sumy region - heading for the Chernihiv region

Chernihiv region - a group of UAVs heading for the Mena.

Chernihiv region - UAVs heading for Olishivka, Baturyn, Nizhyn, Nosivka - reported at 19:15.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force