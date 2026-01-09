Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

On the evening of 9 January, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian cities with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Where are the enemy drones heading?

UAV in the north-western part of Sumy region, heading east.

UAV from the south of Kharkiv region to Dnipropetrovsk region, as reported at 8:30 p.m.

An enemy reconnaissance UAV, which may be guiding enemy weapons, was spotted in the Black Sea near Odesa region! Weapons were deployed to shoot it down, according to a report at 8:31 p.m..

UAVs were spotted south and north of Pavlohrad, in the direction of Dnipro, according to a report at 8:45 p.m.

A UAV in the north of Chernihiv Oblast in a south-westerly direction, as reported at 9:22 p.m.

At 9:30 p.m., the Air Force reported:

UAV heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the south.

UAV in the north of Zaporizhzhia, heading towards Prosiana in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

UAV in Dnipropetrovsk region, south of Vasylkivka, heading for Zaporizhzhia, was reported at 9:47 p.m.

At 9:51 p.m, the Air Force reported:

UAVs in Zaporizhzhia from the south.

UAVs in Chernihiv from the north.

UAV heading towards Dnipro from the east, as reported at 9:57 p.m.

UAV in the west of Chernihiv region, heading towards Kyiv region, as reported at 10:08 p.m.

Read more: Russia used medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS