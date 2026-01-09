Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force
On the evening of 9 January, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian cities with strike drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force.
Where are the enemy drones heading?
- UAV in the north-western part of Sumy region, heading east.
- UAV from the south of Kharkiv region to Dnipropetrovsk region, as reported at 8:30 p.m.
An enemy reconnaissance UAV, which may be guiding enemy weapons, was spotted in the Black Sea near Odesa region! Weapons were deployed to shoot it down, according to a report at 8:31 p.m..
UAVs were spotted south and north of Pavlohrad, in the direction of Dnipro, according to a report at 8:45 p.m.
A UAV in the north of Chernihiv Oblast in a south-westerly direction, as reported at 9:22 p.m.
At 9:30 p.m., the Air Force reported:
- UAV heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the south.
- UAV in the north of Zaporizhzhia, heading towards Prosiana in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
UAV in Dnipropetrovsk region, south of Vasylkivka, heading for Zaporizhzhia, was reported at 9:47 p.m.
At 9:51 p.m, the Air Force reported:
- UAVs in Zaporizhzhia from the south.
- UAVs in Chernihiv from the north.
UAV heading towards Dnipro from the east, as reported at 9:57 p.m.
UAV in the west of Chernihiv region, heading towards Kyiv region, as reported at 10:08 p.m.
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