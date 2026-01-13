Russia launched about 20 ballistic missiles in hour: Ukraine’s energy infrastructure under attack

Russia launched approximately 20 ballistic missiles in one hour — this is the most massive ballistic attack on Ukraine this year.



According to Censor.NET, the energy infrastructure of Kyiv and the surrounding region, Kharkiv, Zelenodolsk, and Zaporizhzhia region are under attack.

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Shelling of Kyiv

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during a renewed air raid alert. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force reported high-speed targets on the capital.

Social media reports that Irpin is almost completely without power. There are also electricity problems in the Bucha district. Power outages are also being observed in the capital.

Read more: There is intelligence information that Russia is preparing new mass strike to wear down air defenses, Zelenskyy says

Russia shelled the suburbs of Kharkiv

On the night of 13 January, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv. One person was killed in the attack. The number of victims has risen to three: a 42-year-old and a 40-year-old man have been hospitalised. Another 58-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction. All are receiving highly qualified medical care.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Read more: UN Security Council holds meeting over Russia’s strike on Ukraine with "Oreshnik"