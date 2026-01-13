Russia launched about 20 ballistic missiles in hour: Ukraine’s energy infrastructure under attack
Russia launched approximately 20 ballistic missiles in one hour — this is the most massive ballistic attack on Ukraine this year.
According to Censor.NET, the energy infrastructure of Kyiv and the surrounding region, Kharkiv, Zelenodolsk, and Zaporizhzhia region are under attack.
Shelling of Kyiv
Explosions were heard in Kyiv during a renewed air raid alert. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force reported high-speed targets on the capital.
Social media reports that Irpin is almost completely without power. There are also electricity problems in the Bucha district. Power outages are also being observed in the capital.
Russia shelled the suburbs of Kharkiv
On the night of 13 January, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv. One person was killed in the attack. The number of victims has risen to three: a 42-year-old and a 40-year-old man have been hospitalised. Another 58-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction. All are receiving highly qualified medical care.
- On the evening of Monday, 12 January, the enemy is continuing its attack using drones and missiles. This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from the Ukrainian Air Force. The defence forces are taking measures to counter the air threat.
Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!
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