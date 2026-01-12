On evening of 12 January, Russia attacks Ukraine with drones (updated)

On the evening of Monday, January 12, the enemy continues its attack using unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy drones are detected in the country's airspace. Defense forces are taking measures to counter the air threat.

Movement of enemy drones

At 18:03 - UAV in western Chernihiv region, heading north toward Kyiv region.

At 18:05 - UAV in the west of the Chernihiv region, heading north towards the Kyiv region.

At 18:09 - UAVs heading for Kharkiv from the north.

At 18:23 - UAV south of Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk region, heading towards Zaporizhzhia.

At 18:14 - In the Odesa region, an enemy reconnaissance UAV, which may be guiding enemy weapons! Means to shoot it down have been deployed.

At 18:28 - UAV in northern Kyiv region, heading towards Zhytomyr region

At 18:44 - The threat of ballistic weapons use has been averted.

At 18:52 - UAV heading towards Kryvyi Rih from the north.

At 19:24 - UAVs heading for Zaporizhzhia from the south.

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Updated information

At 20:31 – enemy reconnaissance UAVs in northern Kharkiv region. Combat activity possible.

At 20:39 – UAVs heading toward Kryvyi Rih from the north.

At 21:24 – launches of guided aerial bombs (KAB) toward Sumy region.

Updated information

At 22:24 – the threat of long-range ballistic weapons being used has been lifted.

At 22:34 – UAVs in central Kharkiv region, heading northwest.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!