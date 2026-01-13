Russia shelled suburbs of Kharkiv: one dead and injuries reported (updated)

On the night of 13 January, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

In turn, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said that the explosions heard in the city came from outside Kharkiv, in the nearest suburbs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report repeated explosions.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force reported several high-speed targets in the direction of Kharkiv, as well as a large number of UAVs in the area.

Updated data

At 00:22 a.m., Syniehubov wrote that the enemy had struck outside the city. According to preliminary information, the attack caused a fire. One person was injured.

Details are being clarified.

Updated data

Later, Syniehubov reported that one person had died as a result of the attack. The number of victims rose to three: a 42-year-old and a 40-year-old man were hospitalised. Another 58-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction. All are receiving highly qualified medical care.

The news is being updated.

Take care of yourselves and do not ignore air raid sirens.

Earlier it was reported that at least 25 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, were hit by enemy strikes last week.

Read more: UN Security Council holds meeting over Russia’s strike on Ukraine with "Oreshnik"