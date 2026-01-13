UN Security Council holds meeting over Russia’s strike on Ukraine with "Oreshnik"
On Monday, 12 January, the UN Security Council is holding a meeting at Ukraine's request due to the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, in particular the use of an "Oreshnik" ballistic missile in the Lviv region on the night of 9 January.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the broadcast of the meeting.
We remind you that Ukraine initiated an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to Russia's strike with the "Oreshnik" missile.
Latvia joined Ukraine's call for an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council due to Russia's strike on Ukraine on the night of 9 January.
"Oreshnik" missile strike on Lviv region on 8 January
- On the evening of 8 January, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an "Oreshnik" missile strike on Ukraine. Subsequently, a series of explosions were heard in Lviv.
- Local authorities initially stated that it was not yet known whether it was indeed an "Oreshnik" missile.
- On 9 January, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that they had struck Ukraine with an "Oreshnik" missile in response to an "attack" on Putin's residence.
- The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that Russia had used a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed that it was an "Oreshnik", which can carry nuclear weapons.
- The Security Service of Ukraine later released photos of the "Oreshnik" debris. They stated that the use of such a missile against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure is a war crime.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password