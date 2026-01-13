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News UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine Oreshnik strike on Lviv
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UN Security Council holds meeting over Russia’s strike on Ukraine with "Oreshnik"

The UN Security Council meeting, convened at the initiative of Ukraine, has begun

On Monday, 12 January, the UN Security Council is holding a meeting at Ukraine's request due to the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, in particular the use of an "Oreshnik" ballistic missile in the Lviv region on the night of 9 January.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the broadcast of the meeting.

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We remind you that Ukraine initiated an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to Russia's strike with the "Oreshnik" missile.

Latvia joined Ukraine's call for an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council due to Russia's strike on Ukraine on the night of 9 January.

Read more: Signal to Warsaw: former Polish defence minister explains purpose of using "Oreshnik"

"Oreshnik" missile strike on Lviv region on 8 January

Read more: Russia used "Oreshnik" to convince NATO to refuse to help Ukraine, - Rutte

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