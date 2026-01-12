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Russia used "Oreshnik" to convince NATO to refuse to help Ukraine, - Rutte
NATO believes that Russia's strike on Lviv with the Oreshnik missile was an attempt to persuade NATO to withdraw its support for Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to La Republica, this was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
Rutte's statement
"Russia's brutal and aggressive war continues, and just last week we saw the use of Oreshnik missiles against Lviv, as well as continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure," he said.
Rutte believes that with such actions, the Russian Federation is trying to prevent NATO from helping Ukraine.
"But we will not give in to intimidation. ... Ukraine's security is our security," the Alliance's secretary general added.
Oreshnik missile strike on Lviv region on January 8
- On the evening of January 8, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an Oreshnik missile launch against Ukraine. Subsequently, a series of explosions were heard in Lviv.
- Local authorities initially stated that it was not yet known whether it was indeed Oreshnik.
- On January 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that it had struck Ukraine with an Oreshnik missile in response to an attack on Putin's residence.
- The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that Russia had used a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed that this refers to the Oreshnik, which can carry nuclear weapons.
- The SSU later released photos of the wreckage of the Oreshnik. They stated that the use of such a missile against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure is a war crime.
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