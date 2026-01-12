Russia used "Oreshnik" to convince NATO to refuse to help Ukraine, - Rutte

NATO believes that Russia's strike on Lviv with the Oreshnik missile was an attempt to persuade NATO to withdraw its support for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to La Republica, this was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Rutte's statement

"Russia's brutal and aggressive war continues, and just last week we saw the use of Oreshnik missiles against Lviv, as well as continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure," he said.

Rutte believes that with such actions, the Russian Federation is trying to prevent NATO from helping Ukraine.

"But we will not give in to intimidation. ... Ukraine's security is our security," the Alliance's secretary general added.

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Oreshnik missile strike on Lviv region on January 8