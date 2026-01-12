Russian strikes hit 25 settlements in Kharkiv region over week, 11 injured
Over the past week, at least 25 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, came under enemy strikes.
Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov reported this, Censor.NET says.
It is noted that 11 people were injured in the region as a result of Russian shelling.
What did the occupiers use?
The enemy actively used various types of weapons against the Kharkiv region:
- 9 missiles (type being identified);
- 48 Geran-2 UAVs;
- 2 Lancet UAVs;
- 6 Molniia UAVs;
- 3 FPV drones;
- 5 UAVs (type being identified).
Damage
- The civilian infrastructure of the Kupiansk district was hit the hardest, with an apartment building, seven private houses, two vehicles, and power lines damaged.
- Significant damage was also reported in the Chuhuiv district: four private houses, four vehicles, a bus, power lines, and a warehouse premises.
- In the city of Kharkiv, the enemy damaged 12 apartment buildings, a garage cooperative, a vehicle, and infrastructure and energy facilities.
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