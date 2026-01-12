Consequences of Russian attack on Odesa: two injured, infrastructure and houses damaged, power outages (updated). PHOTOS

The enemy continues to terrorise peaceful Odesa. After a night attack on the city, infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

As noted, part of the Peresypskyi district is temporarily without electricity, and specialists are working to restore it. Heating, water supply, and sewage systems are functioning normally.

"An operational headquarters has been set up at the site of the attack, where residents can apply for compensation under the state programme "eRestoration" and from the city budget. We are providing advice and assistance to residents whose homes have been damaged. A warming centre has also been set up. International organisations are involved," Lysak said.

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Updated information

As Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, later clarified, the enemy once again attacked residential and energy infrastructure in peaceful Odesa region with strike drones during the night. Unfortunately, two people were injured.

"The attack damaged energy facilities and an administrative building. One private house was destroyed and at least five were damaged," the statement said.

The attack led to power outages in several settlements and one of Odesa's microdistricts. Emergency repair work is ongoing. Heat and water supply to the population has already been restored.

What preceded this?

We will remind you that on the evening of Sunday, 11 January, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian territory with drones.

It was also reported that Russian troops struck Odesa at night: there are power outages in the city.

In addition, the enemy attacked Kyiv with drones: a fire broke out in the Solomianskyi district.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Odesa: house was damaged, drone hit apartment in high-rise building. PHOTOS