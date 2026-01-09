Russia attacked two ships in ports of Odesa region: crew member, Syrian citizen, killed, there are injured. PHOTOS

Today, 9 January, Russia carried out another act of terror against civilian shipping, striking two ships in two ports in the Odesa region.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

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Port of Chornomorsk

While en route to the port of Chornomorsk, a Russian strike drone hit a civilian vessel flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, which was heading to load grain cargo within the Ukrainian maritime corridor.

Unfortunately, the attack resulted in the death of a crew member, a Syrian citizen. This is a horrific war crime!" Kuleba emphasised.

It is noted that the ship's seaworthiness has not been compromised, it is still underway and heading to the nearest port.

Read more: Russia attacks port infrastructure in Odesa region with drones, damaging an oil storage tank

Port of Odesa

In addition, a ship flying the flag of the Comoro Islands, which was transporting soybeans, was also hit near the port of Odesa. Preliminary reports indicate that there are casualties. Rescue units have been dispatched to the scene.



"This is further evidence that Russia is deliberately targeting civilian objects, international shipping and food logistics.



Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure security and fulfil its export obligations, despite constant attacks," the minister added.

Read more: Russia strikes two ports in Odesa region, killing two and injuring eight, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

Consequences of the attack







