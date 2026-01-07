Russia strikes two ports in Odesa region, killing two and injuring eight, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian troops carried out another strike on January 7 on two ports in the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, one person was killed, at least five were injured, and port infrastructure facilities were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community Development Oleksii Kuleba in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Casualties

"Unfortunately, one person was killed. We offer our condolences to the family and loved ones. At least five people were injured, all necessary medical assistance is being provided to them," Kuleba wrote.

Damage

As a result of the attack, port facilities, administrative buildings, and containers with oil were damaged.







All services are working on site, taking into account safety requirements, and handling the aftermath is ongoing. The ports continue to operate.

"This is another strike by the terrorist state on port infrastructure that is involved in ensuring global food security. Russia is deliberately trying to undermine the economy and destroy maritime logistics," Kuleba stressed.

UPDATE

"Unfortunately, the number of people injured in the massive attack on ports in the Odesa region has risen to eight," Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration, wrote later on Telegram.

UPDATE

As of 7:09 p.m., "Unfortunately, the death toll from the attack has risen to two. Our condolences to the families and loved ones. Eight more people have been injured, and all are receiving the necessary medical care," Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration, wrote later.