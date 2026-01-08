Russia attacks port infrastructure in Odesa region with drones, damaging an oil storage tank
Russian troops again struck the port infrastructure of the Odesa region, using attack drones. Explosions were recorded on the territory of a seaport in the Odesa district; there were no casualties.
As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the regional military administration.
"Today the enemy once again cynically attacked the port infrastructure of the peaceful Odesa region with attack drones," he wrote.
What happened?
Explosions were recorded on the territory of a seaport in the Odesa district. An empty oil storage tank was damaged. There was no fire.
Information about the dead and injured, fortunately, has not been received.
"These attacks once again confirm that the enemy is deliberately hitting civilian infrastructure and sites that have no military significance whatsoever, causing harm to civilians and putting them in danger," Kiper stressed.
As a reminder, on January 7, Russian troops also carried out another strike on two ports in the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, two people were killed, eight were wounded, and port infrastructure facilities were damaged.
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