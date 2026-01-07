Russian attack on Odesa region port infrastructure sparks large fires. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As a result of a Russian attack on two ports in the Odesa region on January 7, fires broke out. Two people were killed and eight others were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

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"Preliminarily, two people were killed and eight were injured. Administrative buildings and cargo trucks were damaged," the statement reads.

It is noted that repeated air raid alerts complicated the response efforts, but all fires have now been extinguished.

See more: Russia strikes two ports in Odesa region, killing two and injuring eight, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS (updated)











On January 7, Russian forces carried out another strike on two ports in the Odesa region. Two people were killed and at least eight were wounded, and port infrastructure facilities were damaged.