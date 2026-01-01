Russia’s strikes on Odesa aim to cut Ukraine’s economic lifeline – WSJ

Throughout December 2025, Russian strikes were aimed at Odesa, the main hub for grain exports and Ukraine’s economic artery linking the country to the rest of the world. The attacks damaged infrastructure, storage facilities, and power grids, and killed and injured dozens of people. Analysts believe this shows Russia is increasingly looking for ways to undermine Ukraine’s economy.

This is stated in an article by The Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET reports.

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Odesa as a "theater of war."

"They clearly want to cut Odesa and other cities off from infrastructure. They strike and kill both people and the economy, reducing our export capacity through the sea corridor," the newspaper recalls President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying on December 30.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, about 90% of the country’s agricultural products are exported by sea.

The ministry estimates that six ports in the Odesa region handled about 76 million tonnes of cargo in the first 11 months of 2025.

Ukraine has learned to protect this trade using maritime drones.

Read more: Seven communities of Ukraine donate almost 40 buses for Odesa, - Kuleba

Despite this, Russians have intensified their air attacks. Russian drones often avoid flying over land, where air defense systems are deployed.

Kyle Glen of the UK-based Centre for Information Resilience calculated that Russia launched about 52,000 drones in night attacks on Ukraine in 2025. Between 2022 and 2024, the figure was 14,000.

Odesa under siege

Russia’s defense ministry claims it targets transport and port infrastructure used "in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces." As a result, the WSJ says, one of Ukraine’s largest and busiest cities has found itself in a kind of siege, with residents spending days without electricity, water and heating.

Read more: Enemy attacked Odesa in several waves: fires broke out, houses damaged

"Russia is trying to destroy all key elements of export logistics chains. They hit what is easiest for them to reach. And then, of course, if you look at export logistics, Odesa is the last gate. This is a deliberate strategy of strikes specifically targeting the economic component, exports and the country’s economy. Not only ports, but the entire country. This is definitely more than just one region," said Serhii Vovk, director of the Ukrainian Center for Transport Strategies.

Risks

He said that if attacks disrupt Ukraine’s grain exports, this could potentially lead to lower domestic prices and leave farmers with less money for fertilizer and fuel.

Overall output could fall in the long run. This would also undermine Ukraine’s agricultural economy. The effects would be felt long after the war ends.

Analysts add that this is one reason Ukraine is seeking more air defense systems: to better protect its economy.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions: there are power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions