Enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions: there are power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions

On the night of 1 January, the enemy carried out a drone attack on energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are new power outages

As noted, as of this morning, a significant number of consumers in the Volyn and Odesa regions are without power, and there are also new power outages in the Chernihiv region. Emergency repair work is ongoing, and energy companies are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Odesa: house was damaged, drone hit apartment in high-rise building. PHOTOS

Hourly power cuts are in effect

Today, consumption restriction measures are being applied in all regions of Ukraine: power restriction schedules for industry and business, as well as hourly power cut schedules for consumers.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps to reduce the load on the system," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy attacked Odesa in several waves: fires broke out, houses damaged