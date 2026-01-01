Seven communities of Ukraine donate almost 40 buses for Odesa, - Kuleba

In Odessa, due to the difficult situation with electricity supply caused by massive Russian shelling, problems arose with passenger transportation, as a significant part of the city's transport runs on electricity.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine on its official Facebook page.

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According to the agency, about 40% of public transport in Odesa is electric, so after the damage to the energy infrastructure, the city faced a shortage of transport for passengers.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Odesa: house was damaged, drone hit apartment in high-rise building. PHOTOS

Assistance from communities in other regions

According to Oleksii Kuleba, Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, communities from other regions of Ukraine are providing transport support to the city.

This refers to assistance from the communities of Lviv, Kropyvnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Mariupol, Vinnytsia, and Bila Tserkva.

In total, Odesa will receive more than 36 buses. Ten vehicles will be provided by the communities of Lviv and Kropyvnytskyi, five by Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr, and three by Mariupol and Vinnytsia. The Bila Tserkva community has also joined in to help. Some of the buses have already left for Odesa, and the rest will arrive in the coming days.

See more: There are new power outages in Odesa due to Russian attack, and there are interruptions in water and heat supply. Number of victims has increased (updated). PHOTOS

Temporary solution and coordination at the state level

The minister stressed that transport is being provided for the period of overcoming the consequences of the difficult situation with electricity supply in the Odesa region. He emphasized that such cooperation between communities is in line with the principles of the national project "Side by Side: United Communities."

Currently, around 1,100 communities have already joined this project, directly helping each other in the difficult conditions of war, supporting the stable operation of critical infrastructure and people's everyday lives.

Earlier, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi announced the transfer of ten buses from the city's transport system to Odesa.

Following massive Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in mid-December, tram and trolleybus services were suspended in Odesa, and emergency power cuts are still in place in the city.