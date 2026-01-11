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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force
On the evening of Sunday, January 11, the enemy continues its drone attacks.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Movement of enemy drones
"New groups of UAVs in the north of Chernihiv region, heading west," was reported at 15:56.
Zhytomyr region: UAV heading west toward the town of Narodychi, reported at 16:36.
At 17:09, the PS reported:
- Kyiv region: UAV in the direction of Brovary/Kyiv.
- Zhytomyr region: UAV near Korosten.
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