Russia launched 156 UAVs at Ukraine, including 110 "shaheds": air defence forces neutralised 135 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
Russian troops launched 156 UAVs at Ukraine on the night of 12 January.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The launches were recorded from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea.
About 110 of them were "shaheds".
How did the air defence work?
As of 08:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 135 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south, east and centre of the country.
Sixteen strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in two locations.
The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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