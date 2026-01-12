Night attack by Russian Federation on Kyiv: fire in Solomianskyi district localised, building damaged

A fire broke out after a UAV crashed into a non-residential building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, but it has now been contained.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The building was damaged

According to Klitschko, debris fell near a residential building at another address in Solomianskyi district. The blast wave knocked out windows and caused a fire.

"All services are working on site," the message says.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

What preceded it?

As a reminder, on the evening of Sunday, 11 January, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian territory with drones.

It was also reported that Russian troops struck Odesa at night, causing power outages in the city.

In addition, the enemy attacked Kyiv with drones: a fire broke out in the Solomianskyi district.

Read more: Massive strike on Kyiv: 4 killed, 26 injured, including SES personnel and three medics (updated)