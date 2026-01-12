There is intelligence information that Russia is preparing new mass strike to deplete air defenses, Zelenskyy says

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian forces are preparing a new massive strike. Russia plans to use drones and missiles to deplete Ukraine’s air defenses.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Possible new strike

The head of state said the strike could take place "in the coming days" and urged citizens to heed air raid alerts.

"The Russians are preparing a new massive strike. Drones to wear down air defenses and missiles. They want to take advantage of the cold. In the coming days, this strike may take place," Zelenskyy warned.

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Russia’s attack on Ukraine on January 9

On the night of January 9, Kyiv suffered what was likely one of the most massive strikes. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage reported in various districts of the capital.

As a result of Russian strikes, four people were killed, and 24 were injured, including State Emergency Service personnel and three medics. The city has disruptions to the electricity and water supply.

Kyiv’s mayor urged residents of the capital, if possible, to temporarily leave the city.

The day before, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an "Oreshnik" missile launch against Ukraine. Later, a series of explosions was heard in Lviv.

Local authorities say it is currently unknown whether it was an Oreshnik.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it struck Ukraine with an "Oreshnik," allegedly in response to an "attack" on Putin’s residence.

The Air Force said Russia used a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine.

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