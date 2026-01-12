Instructed to finalise "historic" document on security guarantees for Ukraine from US, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Based on the findings of the negotiating group's report, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed that a document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States be finalised and submitted for consideration at the highest level.

The head of state announced this on social media, according toCensor.NET.

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Results of negotiations with the United States

The President heard a report from the entire Ukrainian negotiating team on their communications with the American side.

"We discussed the schedule for the next two weeks – meetings, preparation of documents and possible signing. I instructed to finalise and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States. This should be a document of historic significance, and the text is now reaching that level," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Read more: Russia launched nearly 1,100 drones, more than 890 guided aerial bombs and more than 50 missiles at Ukraine in week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Reconstruction of Ukraine

Agreements on reconstruction and economic development were also discussed, in particular the trilateral formats Ukraine-Europe-America.

Zelenskyy instructed Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka and Minister Oleksii Sobolev to ensure full support and expertise in all economic aspects of future agreements.

Ukraine's peace plan and pressure on Russia

The report also identified the necessary parameters for mechanisms for using funds for reconstruction that will come from our partners.

"We understand that the American side is in communication with Russia regarding the basic political framework for ending the war. We have formulated our vision, and there must be clear feedback from Russia as to whether they are ready to end the war on realistic terms. If there is no such readiness, pressure on the aggressor must continue to increase. We see the right tactics regarding shadow fleet tankers and financial schemes that help marginal regimes from other parts of the world circumvent sanctions imposed on them. Similar practices should be extended to Russia – if they choose war, the world's response should be to maximally restrict Russian export revenues. I would like to thank everyone in the world who is helping us to protect lives in Ukraine and to remain on the diplomatic track despite everything," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has been going on for as long as the Nazis’ war against the USSR, - Zelenskyy







