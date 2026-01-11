Russia launched nearly 1,100 drones, more than 890 guided aerial bombs and more than 50 missiles at Ukraine in week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

This week, Russia attacked Ukraine with strike drones, guided aerial bombs, and various types of missiles, including Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The situation in the regions

"The situation remains difficult in many regions after Russian strikes on our critical infrastructure. Energy workers and repair crews are working around the clock to restore electricity, heat, and water supply to people. This is truly a titanic task, which is very important for our people, to restore normal life after constant Russian terrorist attacks. I am grateful to everyone involved," the statement said.

See also: Russia's strike with the "Oreshnik": UN Security Council to meet on 12 January.

What did the Russians use to strike?

Zelenskyy said that this week Russia launched nearly 1,100 strike drones, more than 890 guided aerial bombs and more than 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine: ballistic, cruise and medium-range ballistic missiles "Oreshnik".

"And they targeted places that make no military sense: energy facilities, residential buildings. And they deliberately waited for frosty weather to make it worse for our people. This is deliberate, cynical Russian terror against the people. I would like to thank our mobile fire groups, who every night, every day, defend Ukraine from these attacks, all our other soldiers in the air defence units, and the electronic warfare units," he added.

Watch more: Dialogue with US must be 100% constructive. Ukraine has never been obstacle to diplomacy, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine needs support

The President stressed that internal stability and work to strengthen defence are particularly important right now: "We need stable support for Ukraine, our defence, and coordinated diplomacy for peace. Thank you to all our partners who are working with us in this way."

Oreshnik missile strike on the Lviv region on 8 January