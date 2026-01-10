Dialogue with US must be 100% constructive. Ukraine has never been obstacle to diplomacy, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a series of meetings, including on sanctions policy and the negotiation track.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Sanctions policy

"I spoke with Kyrylo Budanov, including about sanctions policy. Last year, new cooperation was established with many partners to synchronise sanctions, but the pace needs to be faster, much faster," the president said.

Pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy emphasised that Russian missile and drone production cannot exist without components supplied from other countries, and this applies not only to certain Russian products, but to all Russian weapons. These are weapons that are built on components that Russia itself does not produce.

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"And therefore, blocking supplies and expanding sanctions is one of our key priorities. This should also be a priority for our partners, and our institutions should work more actively to achieve this," he added.

Budanov also reported on some of the meetings held as part of the diplomatic track.

Negotiations with the US

In addition, Zelenskyy is awaiting a full report from the entire negotiating team.

"In fact, we continue to communicate with the American side on a daily basis. Today, Rustem Umerov was again in contact with American partners. This is our strategic task – dialogue with America must be 100% constructive. Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to diplomacy, and our effectiveness in working with partners is always of the highest level. This will continue to be the case," the president added.