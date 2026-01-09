Zelenskyy decided to criticise local authorities, maybe you should have kept eye on your closest friends, who, together with ministers, were stealing money from energy sector, - Honcharenko

People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko commented on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement, in which he stressed that every city administration must be prepared for the enemy's attempts to completely "shut down" cities.

The MP wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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"Zelenskyy decided to criticise local authorities, particularly Klitschko, and explain how everyone should work in such critical moments as now. In his evening address, he said: ‘We must not run away from problems, but solve them, especially when there are resources for this, as in Kyiv. It is the most financially secure city in Ukraine, and all the necessary reserve schemes must be in place.’ Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, why don’t you start with yourself?" asked the parliamentarian.

Honcharenko recalled the large-scale corruption scandal in the energy sector, in which businessman Timur Mindich, who is associated with Zelenskyy, is a key figure.

"Well, maybe you should have kept an eye on your closest friends, who, together with ministers, were stealing money from the energy sector? So that there would be no critical situations like the one we have now? Or maybe Mindich shouldn't have been allowed to go sunbathing in Israel? Maybe you should have paid attention to all this? Well, I'm just throwing out a couple of options. Or is everyone around you to blame, except you, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych?" the MP wrote.

Read more: Klytschko urges Kyiv residents to temporarily leave city if possible

We would like to remind you that in his evening video address, the president stated that Russia is taking advantage of the cold weather and trying to damage Ukraine's energy facilities as much as possible. He stressed that it is important for every city administration to understand the enemy's goal and prepare for full counteraction.

Read more: In Dnipro, after Russian strikes, national emergency has been declared, - Filatov. VIDEO