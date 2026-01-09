Klytschko urges Kyiv residents to temporarily leave city if possible

Kyiv authorities have urged residents to temporarily leave the city if they have the opportunity. The call comes amid enemy attacks on the capital’s energy infrastructure.

Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said this, Censor.NET reports.

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As a result of Russia’s large-scale attack, nearly 6,000 apartment buildings in the capital are currently without heat supply.

The city is also experiencing disruptions to the water supply.

Read more: As result of Russian Federation’s night attack on Kyiv, 40 objects were damaged, including 20 residential buildings, - Klymenko

"Municipal workers have powered social facilities, particularly hospitals and maternity hospitals, from mobile boiler units. And together with energy workers, they are working to restore electricity and heat supply to Kyiv residents’ homes," the city’s head noted.

According to Klytschko, last night’s combined attack on Kyiv was the most painful for the capital’s critical infrastructure facilities.

"City services are operating under an emergency response regime. And weather conditions, unfortunately, are expected to be difficult in the coming days, according to forecasts.

I also appeal to residents of the capital who have the opportunity to temporarily leave the city for places where there are alternative sources of power and heat to do so," he concluded.

Read more: Shortage of anti-aircraft missiles makes it difficult to repel massive Russian attacks on Kyiv, - Ihnat

Background

On the night of January 9, Kyiv likely came under one of the most massive strikes. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been recorded in various districts of the capital.

As a result of Russian strikes, four people were killed and 24 were injured, including State Emergency Service personnel and three medics. The city is experiencing disruptions to electricity and water supply.

Read more: Kyiv left partially without electricity and water due to shelling