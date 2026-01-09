As result of Russian Federation’s night attack on Kyiv, 40 objects were damaged, including 20 residential buildings, - Klymenko

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that Russia deliberately attacked civilian and critical infrastructure during the night.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, the capital was the most affected, with damage to 40 objects recorded, half of which were residential buildings.

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, Russian troops launched a second strike on a high-rise building while rescuers and medics were working at the site. As a result, one medical worker was killed and five rescuers from the State Emergency Service, four medics, and a police officer were wounded. Klymenko emphasized that this was a "deliberate strike against the emergency services."

At the same time, in the Dniprovsky district, the bodies of three victims were found after an enemy drone strike. Two people have already been identified, and the identity of the third is being established. Another person is considered missing.

Almost all districts of the Kyiv region were under attack. Fires broke out in residential buildings and farm buildings in the Brovary, Obukhovsky, and Boryspil districts. In the Brovary district, rescuers saved a family of five, including a five-year-old child.

Read more: Shortage of anti-aircraft missiles makes it difficult to repel massive Russian attacks on Kyiv, - Ihnat

According to the minister, nearly 500 rescuers and about 100 pieces of equipment were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attacks. In total, State Emergency Service workers rescued 40 people across the country, and all fires caused by the shelling have been extinguished.

What preceded it?

On the night of January 9, Kyiv suffered what was probably one of the most massive attacks. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various areas of the capital.

As a result of Russian strikes, four people were killed and 24 injured, including State Emergency Service employees and three medical workers. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.

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