Shortage of anti-aircraft missiles makes it difficult to repel massive Russian attacks on Kyiv, - Ihnat

During the night attack on January 9, Russian troops simultaneously used drones and missiles from different directions, which significantly complicated the work of air defense over Kyiv.

This was reported by Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, according to Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

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According to him, drones and missiles simultaneously attacked Kyiv from different directions, which complicates decision-making by both military command and control bodies and the crews of anti-aircraft missile systems, mobile fire groups, and interceptor drones.

Ignat noted that the air defense forces were able to shoot down 8 out of 13 ballistic missiles, which is a high indicator. At the same time, 10 out of 22 Kalibr cruise missiles were intercepted.

Shortage of anti-aircraft missiles

According to him, the main problem remains the shortage of anti-aircraft missiles for ground-based air defense systems used to destroy ballistic and cruise missiles. Aviation cannot operate in areas where ground-based air defense systems are active.

The Air Force spokesman stressed that Ukraine's need for anti-aircraft missiles remains critical, as is constantly reported to international partners.

Read also on Censor.NET: Kyiv left partially without electricity and water due to shelling

What preceded it?

On the night of January 9, Kyiv suffered what was probably one of the most massive attacks. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various areas of the capital.

As a result of Russian strikes, four people were killed and 24 injured, including State Emergency Service employees and three medical workers. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.