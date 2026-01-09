In Kyiv, between Livoberezhna and Arsenalna metro stations, interval between trains is 20-25 minutes. VIDEO

In the Kyiv metro, between the Livoberezhna and Arsenalna stations, a single train has been organised to transport passengers from the left bank to the right bank.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv CMA.

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"Between the stations "Livoberezhna" and "Arsenalna", one train will run to transport passengers from the left to the right bank, taking into account the current situation with electricity supply," the statement said.

See also: Strike on Kyiv: metro service on the red line restricted

Changes in traffic

The approximate interval between trains is about 20-25 minutes.

The train passes without stopping at the Hydropark and Dnipro stations.

The administration urged people to use the metro only when absolutely necessary.

"Information about changes in traffic will be broadcast at stations, as well as through the official pages of the Kyiv City State Administration and the metro," the Kyiv City State Administration emphasised.

There are also problems with electric transport on the left bank. There are huge queues at bus stops.

See also: Strike on Kyiv: emergency power cuts implemented

What preceded it?

On the night of 9 January, Kyiv suffered what was probably one of the most massive strikes. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various areas of the capital.

Four people were killed and 24 injured as a result of the Russian strikes,including State Emergency Service employees and three medics. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.