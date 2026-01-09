Attack on Kyiv: emergency power outages imposed

Due to the massive attack, emergency outages have been applied in a number of Kyiv districts.

As Censor.NET reports, DTEK says this.

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In particular, it is noted that emergency power outages have been applied on the left bank of the capital.

On the right bank, schedules are in effect and continue to be in effect.

"Energy workers are already working to restore light and heat to Kyiv residents’ homes.

Read more: Massive strike on Kyiv: 4 killed, 24 injured, including SES personnel and three medics (updated)

First of all, we are trying to restore power to the capital’s critical infrastructure," the company said.

Background

On the night of January 9, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Kyiv.

As a result of Russian strikes, four people were killed, and the city is experiencing disruptions to electricity and water supply.

See more: Enemy attacked Kyiv: medical facility damaged, one person killed (updated). PHOTO