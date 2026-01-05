Enemy attacked Kyiv: medical facility damaged, one person killed (updated). PHOTO

On the night of 5 January, Russian drones launched a massive attack on Kyiv. Debris was found in the Obolonskyi district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

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"One person was killed in the attack... The number of victims has risen to two," the report said.

According to the head of the Obolonskyi District Military Administration, Kyryl Fesyk, the debris fell on a private medical facility. About 70 people were inside during the attack.

"Rescuers and all relevant services are doing everything possible to safely evacuate staff and patients," Fesyk said.

Read more: Energy facilities in Kyiv region came under attack

Condition of the victims

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that 16 of the 26 patients at a private clinic in the Obolonskyi district, which was hit by enemy fire, were taken to municipal hospitals in the capital.

"According to medical personnel, three people were injured in the attack. Two of them were hospitalised in serious condition," the statement said.

As of 7:50 a.m., the number of victims in the capital had increased to four.

Consequences of the enemy attack

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the strike was recorded on the second floor of the medical facility.

"The fire has been extinguished. During the inspection of the premises, a human body was found.

Twenty-five people were evacuated, three people were injured," the report said.

























Read more: Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv on January 2 rises to five