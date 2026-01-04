Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv on January 2 rises to five

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv has risen to five, with another body fragment found at the site of the strike.

This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

"Another body fragment was found at the site of Friday's explosions. Thus, the death toll from Friday's explosions has risen to five," the statement said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that a 3-year-old boy was found under the rubble, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

On the night of January 3, rescuers found a woman's body under the rubble in Kharkiv, believed to be the mother of the deceased 3-year-old boy.

Later, in the evening and at night on January 4, fragments of the bodies of two more people were found at the site of the explosions.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one dead and one wounded, houses and cars damaged. PHOTO

Strike on Kharkiv on January 2

On January 2, in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, the Russian army struck a residential high-rise building.

A five-story building was destroyed, as was part of the entrance to a four-story apartment building.

Window panes and facades in nearby buildings were damaged.

Contact networks and power lines were torn down, and traffic lights were damaged. Thirteen cars were damaged.

Read: Zelensky after the attack on Kharkiv: "Only Russia does not want this war to end"