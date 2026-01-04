Day in Donetsk region: one dead and one wounded, houses and cars damaged. PHOTO
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region, killing one person.
The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 4 January, according to Censor.NET.
Kramatorsk district
- Infrastructure was damaged in the Mykolaiv district.
- One person was killed and a car was damaged in Sloviansk.
- In Kramatorsk, one person was wounded, and a high-rise building was damaged.
- A car was damaged in Oleksandrivka.
- Four private houses were damaged in Ocheretine and Novoandriivka.
Bakhmut district
A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.
It is noted that in total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 15 times during the day. Forty-two people, including 12 children, were evacuated from the front line.
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