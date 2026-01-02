Day in Donetsk region: 1 person killed, 2 others injured as result of Russian shelling
Over the past day, Russian forces have struck areas in the Donetsk region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.
The Pokrovsk district
Five houses were damaged in Svyatogorivka, Dobropillia community.
The Kramatorsk district
A house was damaged in Malynivka, Mykolaivka district. In Sloviansk, four private houses, a high-rise building, two administrative buildings, a warehouse, and a car were damaged. A car was damaged in Novoprygozh, Oleksandrivka community. In Druzhkivka, one person was killed, one was wounded, and a car was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, one person was wounded.
The Bakhmut district
Two houses were damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.
In total, Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 12 times in one day. 73 people, including 18 children, were evacuated from the front line.
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