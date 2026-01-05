Energy facilities in Kyiv region came under attack

On the night of 5 January, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the mayor of Slavutych, Yurii Fomichev, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the official, the enemy targeted the energy system. Specialists will be able to begin restoration work only after the security situation allows it. The exact extent of the damage and the consequences of the shelling will be determined later.

In the morning, the city plans to open "Points of Invincibility" to support residents.

See more: Ruscists attacked Bila Tserkva with drones: two people injured, houses damaged. PHOTOS

Russia attacks Ukraine: information from the Ukrainian Air Force

On the evening of Sunday, 4 January, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones, missiles and KABs. An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Read more: Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv on January 2 rises to five